Rams News: Why Jimmy Garoppolo Could Have Outsized Impact for LA
The Los Angeles Rams had a significant offseason, adding pieces that will be of significant help to make them into contenders this season.
The Rams have the tools to be a competitive bunch and, even more, to beat some of the best teams the NFL has to offer.
The Rams added some key pieces this offseason, and one of their biggest signings was quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom Rams fans hope they never see once the regular season starts.
Garoppolo's signing didn't move the needle, not even a little, but as we learned last season, a backup quarterback could be vital. It's like health insurance; you hope you never need it, but boy, is it good to have it. The backup quarterback is similar, and if worse comes to worse, we could see Garoppolo under center for the Rams this season.
The signing of Garoppolo is a significant upgrade to what the Rams have had in the past, which could be a massive help if Matthew Stafford is not available this season.
Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire recently wrote about how Garoppolo could be a great help, all things considered.
Stafford is one of the toughest quarterbacks in the league, but he's also 36 years old and has missed at least one game in three of the last five years," DaSilva wrote. "Having a backup who can keep the ship afloat during any potential absence from Stafford is critical."
Garoppolo is coming off a nightmare season with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he played in seven games, starting in six and throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 77.7 passer rating.
The Rams have done worse in this category in the past, and Garoppolo is a significant upgrade.
