Rams News: Wideouts Coach Reveals Weakness Puca Nacua Worked On
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had one of the most successful rookie seasons the NFL has ever seen in 2023. He secured 105 receptions and 1,486 yards, both of which are rookie records.
Despite having a great season, Nacua was still a rookie, and he made plenty of rookie mistakes that he has been working on this offseason.
Rams wideout coach Eric Yarber spoke about Nacua's biggest weakness and the steps he has taken to correct that weakness.
Yarber spoke to ESPN's Sarah Barshop about Nacua's journey, stating, "I've just seen him work on his weaknesses. Some of his weaknesses were his body control. He's learned how to control his body and he learned how to fall, learned how to torque his body, and he learned how to cut off the correct foot all the time."
"But he's more fundamentally sound now," Yarber added.
Nacua might have pulled in 105 receptions, but he also had a lot of dropped passes. Nacua dropped 13 passes to be exact. Yarber attributed those dropped passes to the body control that the rookie lacked when falling.
Receivers are constantly attempting to evolve their games, and it sounds like Nacua is doing just that so he can elevate himself even more in year two. The usual case is players go through the dreaded "sophomore slump" but that is not the case every time.
Nacua should return in a big way and if he has worked on his body control, he will be an even bigger force in the 2024 season.
