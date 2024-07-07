Rams News: Will Matthew Stafford's New Contract Break Records?
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for a highly anticipated 2024 season, and they seem to have all the tools to make a significant impact and establish themselves among the NFL's elite. The player at the center of it all is quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford is the engine that makes everything else go. However, his participation in training camp is currently in question as he seeks a new contract with more guaranteed money.
Stafford is pushing for an adjusted deal, and the Rams have yet to meet his demands. As the days go by, there hasn't been any noticeable progress. It's possible that the Rams and Stafford are working behind the scenes, and if that's the case, don't be surprised if the Rams ultimately decide to break the bank for him. Michael Lombardi of the GM Shuffle podcast mentioned that the next big contract could go to a quarterback, and Stafford might be the one.
The 36-year-old quarterback is coming off a productive 2023 season and would earn every penny of a new deal. If Stafford secures this contract, he will join the ranks of recent high earners like Trevor Lawrence, Jared Goff, and Justin Jefferson.
Stafford certainly deserves a deal that reflects his contributions and value to the team. Whether the Rams will give him what he wants remains to be seen, but his importance to the team's success is undeniable.
