Rams News: Would LA Still Select Rookie Following Preseason NFL Buzz?
The Los Angeles Rams had one of the best drafts this year. Although they held the No. 19 pick to start things off, they tallied off nine other selections who have a shot at being impact players from Day One. The 2023 class set the bar high, but the 2024 class has a chance to exceed that, led by their very first first-round selection since 2016, edge rusher Jared Verse. Thus far, Verse has been everything and more for the new-look Rams defense.
Although training camp has yet to kick off, Bleacher Report's Matt Holder re-drafted the 2024 Draft class after the early offseason buzz. Holder has the Rams still selecting Verse out of Florida State due to the praise he's received in a short amount of time.
"With Aaron Donald retiring, the Los Angeles Rams set out to restock their defensive line with several players to help replace Donald's production," said Holder. "While Byron Murphy II was an option here, the Rams got a good pass-rushing defensive tackle in Braden Fiske on day two of the draft."
"Also, Verse has been as advertised so far in Los Angeles as second-year edge rusher Byron Young told J.B. Long and Maurice Jones-Drew on the team's YouTube channel that the Florida State product is "doing way better" than he did last year. That's high praise coming from a guy who had eight sacks as a rookie."
Although Verse's age is not on his side, being a rookie at 23 years old, he could use his age to his advantage as the Rams need someone who can impact the game right off the gate. Thus far, it looks like he will do just that alongside other young and hungry players on the defensive line, like Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young.
The Rams hoped they struck gold in this pick, and thus far, it appears they have. Verse will look for a positive training camp and preseason before the real games kick off.
