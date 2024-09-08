Rams News: X-Factors For LA to Defeat Lions in Season Opener
The Los Angeles Rams are set to kick off their 2024 season on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions, and they’ll enter the game as underdogs with a +4.5 spread. While everyone knows the Rams’ key players—Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams—are likely to step up, the outcome of close games like this often hinges on the performance of the unsung heroes.
For the Rams, a few lesser-known players could make all the difference in this matchup.
One of those potential difference-makers is cornerback Tre'Davious White. Making his Rams debut after a successful stint with the Buffalo Bills, the former All-Pro will have a tough assignment: containing the Lions' explosive passing attack.
White hasn’t been quite the same since suffering an Achilles injury in 2021, but if he can regain some of his previous form, he could be a key factor not just in Week 1, but throughout the season. A strong performance from White could be the boost the Rams' secondary needs against a high-powered Lions offense.
Another player to watch is defensive tackle Kobie Turner. Coming off a strong rookie season where he played alongside Aaron Donald, Turner now faces the challenge of maintaining that production without the future Hall of Famer next to him.
The Rams need him to set the tone in the trenches, applying pressure and disrupting the Lions' offense. If Turner can prove he can hold his own without Donald, he could emerge as a critical piece of the Rams' defense this year.
Lastly, left tackle Joe Noteboom will be a crucial X-factor in this game. Filling in for Alaric Jackson, who’s serving a two-game suspension, Noteboom will be tasked with protecting Matthew Stafford’s blindside. This is a critical position, especially against a Lions pass rush that has proven dangerous. If Noteboom can keep Stafford upright and give him time in the pocket, the Rams will have a much better chance to pull off the upset.
With these three players stepping up, the Rams could be in prime position to not only cover the spread but also walk away with a victory on Sunday night. The Rams will loom to set the tone right out of the gate, and these three players will be tasked to ensure they do just that.
The crowd at Ford Field will be rocking and rolling on Sunday night.
More Rams: Rams vs Lions Expert Predictions For SNF Playoff Rematch