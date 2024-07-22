Rams News: Young Rookie Poised to Make Waves in Training Camp
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum is poised to carve his name in the NFL. With Kyren Williams leading the way and the guidance of one of the best head coaches in the game today, Sean McVay, Corum has all the tools to make a significant impact.
If all pans out in training camp and preseason, Corum should be in the rotation with Williams and be considered one of the top running back duos in the league. That may be a ton of pressure on a rookie, but if anyone can do it, it is Corum.
He enters the NFL and the Rams organization, coming from the University of Michigan, one of the top programs in the country, and the offense that is as close to the NFL as possible. His potential to handle the pressure is a testament to his skills and readiness for the big league.
Corum will play a vital role with the Rams, and if worse comes to worse, he could be the primary running back by the time the season is in full effect. That's the last thing Rams fans want, but with Williams' injury history, it's tough not to have that in the back of one's head.
Nonetheless, the Rams will be in good hands if that's the case. Corum is the master at finding the end zone and doing what great running backs do, as he has two 1,200-plus yard seasons and has collected 61 career college touchdowns.
The first big step will be how he looks in training camp and preseason. If he can go out there and play like he did at Michigan, the Rams may have themselves the steal of the draft. These are lofty goals, but they are realistic as well.