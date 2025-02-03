Rams' NFC West Foe Could Make a Run at a Notable Free Agent
The Los Angeles Rams' defense was filled with many young players who played admirably in their first season in the National Football League. The unit guided the Rams to a division title and playoff berth.
All season, the Rams' defense proved how critical it is to have a respectable defense in the NFL, regardless of the amount of experience the unit has. Defense wins championships is more than just a saying, it is true.
The best teams in the league usually have one of the better defenses. At the very least, they do not have a defense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in numerous categories.
Such is the case for the Arizona Cardinals, whose defense ranked in the bottom half of forced turnovers and rushing yards allowed. After a challenging season, the unit also ranked poorly in many other areas.
The Rams and the Cardinals split their season series, with the Cardinals beating up a banged-up Rams team early in the season and nearly spoiling their playoff hopes late in the season.
Still, when both teams were healthy, it was clear who the better team was.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently listed one free agent each team should consider adding this offseason. He suggested the Cardinals should sign veteran defensive lineman Josh Sweat this offseason.
"The Cardinals need help on the edge, and they will probably make more than one addition here," Dajani said. "Jonathan Gannon bringing Josh Sweat to Arizona could be a possibility. In Gannon's two seasons as the [Philadelphia] Eagles defensive coordinator, Sweat made the Pro Bowl, then racked up a career-high 11 sacks as Philly made the Super Bowl in 2022."
Sweat has spent the entirety of his seven-year career with the Eagles but would likely leave for a more lucrative contract like most players would consider doing. Sweat would be a solid addition for the Cardinals and make the offensive line an even more significant issue for the Rams than it already is.
The Rams must prepare for next season, knowing that their division rivals will not stay idle this summer. Los Angeles must continue making moves during the offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE