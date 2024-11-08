Rams' NFC West Rival Could Suffer Crushing Blow
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers were favored to win the NFC West, and the Los Angeles Rams were considered the No. 2 team in the division.
However, things have certainly taken an interesting turn.
Instead of the 49ers being atop the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals—who finished in last place a year ago—are in first place.
The Niners and the Rams are tied for second place at 4-4, but San Francisco is not exactly going to have an easy road ahead.
The 49ers are slated to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, and if they lose, their playoff chances dip to 36 percent, per Pro Football Focus.
San Francisco also has a brutal schedule the rest of the way, so if it falls to the Buccaneers this weekend, it could spell disaster for the Niners.
Then again, disaster for the 49ers is a haven for the Rams.
Los Angeles has reeled off three straight wins after a 1-4 start to plant itself firmly in the thick of the playoff picture. The Rams will face the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.
So, who has the advantage here?
Well, Los Angeles is getting healthier, while San Francisco has lost No. 1 receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the season. Christian McCaffrey is expected to make his 2024 debut against Tampa Bay. He has been sidelined with an Achilles injury.
The Rams' receiving corps has been banged up throughout the campaign, with both Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua missing extensive time.
But Kupp and Nacua are now back while the 49ers are still trying to figure things out.
San Francisco went to the Super Bowl last season and was widely expected to represent the NFC in February yet again this year. However, things have not exactly gone according to plan for the Niners, who many felt had the most talented roster in the NFL going into 2024.
If the 49ers lose this weekend, they will fall below .500. It's certainly wild to imagine such a loaded ballclub struggling so much, but nevertheless, here they are.
We'll see if the Bucs can do the Rams a huge favor in Week 10.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE