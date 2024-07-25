Rams Notes: 21st Century All-Star Snub, WR Room, New Injury
The Los Angeles Rams are mere days away from the beginning of training camp, which tips off on Thursday.
Ahead of that fateful moment, the Horns remain the subject of much scrutiny.
Rams News: Star Tight End Placed on PUP List
The Rams head into training camp without one of their best tight ends, who has been placed on the league's Physically Unable to Perform list.
Rams News: Matthew Stafford Resolves Contract Issues With Los Angeles, Will Report to Camp
L.A.'s two-time Pro Bowl star signal caller is slated to suit up for the club in training camp this week with no hold-out, after all, thanks to a reported resolution of his contract grievances. Stafford wanted further long-term security.
Rams News: Watch Puka Nacua Check In For 2024 Training Camp
The first-year Pro Bowl superstar is gearing up for training camp.
Should Rams Make Another Addition to Wide Receiver Room?
Ahead of the 2024 season, Los Angeles may want to consider another wideout option for Matthew Stafford to target.
Former Rams Special Teamer Snubbed on 21st-Century All-Star Team
A legendary ex-Rams special teamer was unjustly omitted from a critical tally. But fans surely appreciate just how special a talent he was during his prime.