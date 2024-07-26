Rams Notes: CB Injury, RB Landing Spot in Top-100, Defensive Leadership
Sean McVay discusses potential burnout while Aaron Donald highlights the role of defensive tackles in shaping the team's strategy. With training camp underway, the dynamics within the team are shifting, promising an exciting build-up to the season.
A cornerstone of the Rams' offense, this star running back has been ranked among the NFL's top 80 players for the first time, marking a significant achievement in his career. Find out who he is and his journey to this prestigious recognition.
Entering his 10th season, the Rams' stalwart on the offensive line is set to make a substantial impact. His consistent performance and experience are expected to anchor the team's offensive strategies.
This elite linebacker is stepping up as the leader of the Rams' defense. His leadership qualities and on-field prowess are anticipated to elevate the team's defensive play during the upcoming season.
In a concerning development, cornerback Derion Kendrick is feared to have sustained a torn ACL during a recent practice session, casting doubt on his availability for the coming season.