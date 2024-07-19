Rams Notes: Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Offensive Line
In just one week, the Los Angeles Rams will kick off their 2024 training camp activities.
But even before that happens, the team has been making headlines in all manner of ways. Here's the latest and greatest from Rams central.
Rams News: Cooper Kupp Left Out of Top Wide Receiver Ranking Around NFL
The Super Bowl MVP hasn't been fully healthy for the last two seasons, but when he has been available, the star pass catcher remains a fairly deadly target for Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford. In a fres list, however, pundits question just how available he'll be in 2024.
Rams News: Los Angeles Pro Bowlers Enjoyed Ill-Fated Run With A Used Coffeemaker
Stafford and Kupp once went in on a particularly pesky coffeemaker.
Rams News: Aaron Donald Revealed His True Feelings Toward Tom Brady After Super Bowl Defeat
The now-retired 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle appeared in a pair of Super Bowls with the Rams, losing to Tom Brady's New England Patriots during the 2018 season.
Rams News: Los Angeles Free Agency Signing Clear Proof Of Team's Offensive Line Commitment
Los Angeles is clearly all-in on protected Matthew Stafford.
Rams News: Biggest Issue in Los Angeles' Prep for Midseason Opponent
How the Rams can handle a tough foe midway through what they hope is a resurgent run in 2024, fresh off a 10-7 finish circa 2023.