Rams Notes: Joint Practices, Sean McVay's Historic Moment, Rookies Gearing Up
Stetson Bennett Joins Rams, Aaron Donald's Impact
The Los Angeles Rams have been strategic in their offseason moves, welcoming new quarterback Stetson Bennett alongside other tactful changes. Aaron Donald's presence continues to be a central pillar for the team both on and off the field, promising an interesting blend of experience and fresh talent in the upcoming season.
Sean McVay On the Brink of History
Rams' head coach Sean McVay is close to surpassing a significant franchise record that has stood for 75 years. This milestone speaks to McVay's remarkable impact and the progressive strategies he has implemented since taking over the reins.
LA Tackle Aims High With New Contract
The Rams' newly contracted starting left tackle is set to play a crucial role this upcoming season. His determination to justify his lucrative contract will be key to the Rams' offensive plans and overall team performance.
Inside Look: Rams' New Practice Facility
Join Rams' head coach Sean McVay in a behind-the-scenes tour of the under-construction practice facility at Woodland Hills. The new development is anticipated not only to boost the team's training operations but also to serve as a cutting-edge sports complex.
Rams Rookies Gear Up for Training Camp
Two Los Angeles Rams rookies have been actively prepping together before the official start of the training camp. Their early efforts to sync up could be a positive signal of their dedication and potential impact in the team.
Rams Embrace Joint Practice Sessions
In preparation for a challenging season, the Rams are heavily investing in joint practice sessions this summer. These extensive preparations aim to leverage collective team strengths and address areas needing more improvement.