Rams Notes: McVay's Intrigue, Stafford's Contract Debate, Breakout Rookies
Sean McVay Unpacks Backup QBs
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the integration and progress of backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. McVay's insights reveal the competitive atmosphere and what each QB brings to the team.
Reinvigorated Cooper Kupp Intrigues Sean McVay
Head Coach Sean McVay shared his high expectations for Cooper Kupp following an impressive offseason. Kupp's rejuvenation has been a focal point, signaling a promising season ahead for the Rams' star receiver.
Matthew Stafford's Contract Debate Continues
Uncertainties loom as discussions around Matthew Stafford's attendance at training camp continue amidst his contract frustrations. Coach McVay provided his perspective on the evolving situation.
Details on Matthew Stafford's Contract Desires
A clearer picture has emerged regarding what quarterback Matthew Stafford is seeking in his potential new deal with the Rams, framing the expectations and negotiations moving forward.
Breakout Potential Among Late-Round Rams Rookies
Which late-round draft pick of the LA Rams could make a significant impact this coming season? Insights hint at a few names that could surprise fans and analysts alike.
PFWA All-Rookie Teamer Makes Impression
A standout performer from last season's PFWA all-rookie team continues to impress during Rams' offseason workouts under McVay's guidance, emphasizing the growth and development within the squad.
Adjustments After Aaron Donald's Departure
McVay outlines the team's strategy and adjustments in their first offseason without defensive powerhouse Aaron Donald since 2013, marking a significant transition period for the Rams.