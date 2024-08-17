Rams Notes: New HC For Preseason Game, DL Draft Steal, Aaron Donald's Possible Return
Rams Rookie DL Labeled as Draft 'Steal'
The Rams may have secured a significant talent in the sixth round, as their new defensive lineman delivered a remarkable performance in the preseason opener. Termed a draft 'steal,' this rookie is starting their NFL career on a high note. Read more about their debut and what this could mean for the team's future.
Rams HC Sean McVay Breaks Down How Players Maintain Physicality All Season
Head Coach Sean McVay shared some vital components of the offseason program that help Rams players maintain peak physical condition throughout the grueling NFL season. His insights reveal the blend of discipline and strategy embedded in the team's conditioning approach.
Rams' Sean McVay Speaks on Aubrey Pleasant Taking Over as Head Coach
Rams' DC Praises LA's Sixth Round Rookie
Rams DC Chris Shula Makes Pitch to Aaron Donald to Return as Coach
Chris Shula, the Rams' defensive coordinator, has openly suggested that Aaron Donald consider returning to the team, but in a coaching capacity. This invitation underscores Donald’s ongoing influence and potential future contributions off the field.
Rams' Assistant Coach Will Serve As Head Coach for Preseason Week 2
