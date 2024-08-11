Rams Notes: Preseason Opener Plans, QB Shut Down, Rookie Injury Update
5 Players to Watch in Rams' Preseason Opener
In an upcoming preseason game against Seattle, several Rams players stand out as must-watches. This coverage details who to keep an eye on as new and returning talent take the field, showcasing potential impacts for the regular season. Learn more about the players poised to shape the game.
Rams' Jimmy Garoppolo Shut Down For Preseason, Stetson Bennett Could Win QB2 Role
Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has decided to sideline Jimmy Garoppolo for the preseason for health reasons, paving the way for third-string quarterback Stetson Bennet to potentially secure the QB2 role. This shift offers Bennet a significant chance to showcase his capabilities.
Rams' Matthew Stafford Explains How He Threw TD to Himself in Training Camp
In a rare and intriguing play during a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, Rams' quarterback Matthew Stafford managed to throw a touchdown pass to himself. Discover how this unusual play unfolded, straight from Stafford himself.
Rams' Braden Fiske Left Practice Due to Poked Eye: Report
Rams rookie Braden Fiske had to leave a recent practice session after experiencing an eye injury. The incident highlights the unexpected challenges players can face during training.
Rams News: How to Watch L.A. vs Cowboys Preseason Opener
Get all the details you need to catch the Rams as they face off against the Dallas Cowboys in their preseason opener. This guide provides essential viewing information for fans eager to watch the matchup.