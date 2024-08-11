Rams Notes: Preseason Opener, Second-Year Player Breakout, Linebacker's Injury
Preseason Opener Plans, QB Changes, and Rookie Injury Update
The Rams are gearing up for their preseason opener with specific plans in place, including managing player rotations and strategic previews of their game tactics. The coaching staff has also shut down a quarterback as a precautionary measure, adding spice to roster decisions. Furthermore, the team is handling a rookie’s injury with extreme care to avoid long-term setbacks.
Rams Second-Year Edge Rusher Poised to Break Out
A second-year linebacker is being tipped to surprise many this 2024 season as the potential breakout player for the Rams. This player’s development has been noteworthy, and he could provide the competitive edge the team badly needs.
Concerns Over Rams Linebacker’s Nagging Injury
Linebacker Ernest Jones is dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out of practice, raising concerns about his availability for the upcoming games. The ongoing issue with his knee could impact the Rams' depth chart and defensive setups.