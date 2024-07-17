Rams Notes: Stetson Bennett, Aaron Donald, Offseason Moves
The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for what should be an active training camp later this month, with all eyes attuned to the team's defense as it looks to recuperate from the retirement of three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.
Here's all the fresh scuttlebutt.
Rams News: Stetson Bennett Credits Rams Quarterbacks for Helping Him During Offseason
After essentially redshirting his rookie season due to mental health issues, reserve Los Angeles quarterback Stetson Bennett is back and raring to roll in 2024. He got plenty of encouragement from other signal callers, apparently.
Rams News: If Aaron Donald Is So Retired, Why Is He Treating the 2024 Offseason Like Any Other?
Recent evidence sure makes it seem like the 10-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle is staying in game shape. Could a return be on the horizon?
Rams News: Coaches, Executives, Scouts Rank Matthew Stafford Among the NFL's Top 5 Quarterbacks
L.A.'s two-time Pro Bowl quarterback, even at age 36, is seen as one of the best signal callers in the game. Can he lead the Rams back to the promised land once again?
Rams News: Los Angeles Given Below-Average Grade for 2024 Offseason
General manager Les Snead has come under fire for his draft selections and free agent signings during the offseason thus far, as he looks to build on L.A.'s surprise 10-7 finish in 2023. Is it warranted?
Rams News: Offseason Signing Listed as Crucial Piece to Team's Success in 2024
This key rotation piece could help unlock L.A.'s potential next year.