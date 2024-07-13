Rams Notes: Stetson Bennett Update, Roster Considerations, Second-Year Impact
Final Roster Considerations and Schedule Strength Analysis
The Los Angeles Rams are making key decisions on their final roster spots as they prepare for what seems to be a challenging upcoming season. The discussions also go into the team's strength of schedule, which might pose serious concerns considering the talent they will face this season.
Stetson Bennett Focuses Beyond College Glories
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett is keen on proving his prowess beyond his college achievements. Bennett is gearing up to make significant strides in the NFL, stepping away from his college title shadows.
Rookie Defender Lauds Teammates' Influence
Tyler Davis, a defensive tackle drafted from Clemson by the Rams, has praised his rookie teammates, including Jared Verse from Florida State, for their role in his ongoing development this NFL season.
Stetson Bennett Discusses His Mysterious Absence
Quarterback Stetson Bennett has revealed more about his mysterious absence last season, offering more insight into the circumstances that drew him away from the field.
Second-Year Defender Eyes Greater Impact
Moving into his second year, one Rams defender is setting sights on outdoing his rookie season's performance and contributing more significantly to the team's success.
Rams Player Hits Top 100 Player Ranking for 2024
A Rams player has made it into the top 100 player rankings for 2024, marking a notable recognition for his contributions and capabilities.