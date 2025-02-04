Rams Now Have Glaring Weakness They Cannot Ignore
The Los Angeles Rams will be trading wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, which actually creates some pretty big temporary problems for the team.
Why? Well, because that leaves Puka Nacua as the only legitimate wide out under contract with the Rams heading into 2025.
Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell are both set to hit free agency, and there is no guarantee Los Angeles will re-sign either one of them.
That means that a position that was a strength for the Rams in 2024 has now become a glaring weakness, and Los Angeles needs to take care of it.
Does that mean the Rams will swing big in free agency? Will they pursue Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin? Maybe not, but it does signify that Los Angeles will need to get creative.
That could mean exploring the trade market. Obviously, the Seattle Seahawks almost certainly won't be trading D.K. Metcalf within the division, but maybe the Rams can convince the New York Jets to part with Garrett Wilson? Or perhaps Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens is an option?
Of course, Los Angeles can always hope to find an answer in the NFL Draft, but relying on rookies is always a dangerous proposition.
Remember: Matthew Stafford is preparing to enter what could be his final season, so while the Rams do need to think about the future, they also need to make some win-now moves.
Perhaps that entails signing a receiver in free agency or trading for one and also selecting a pass-catcher in the draft.
Of course, Los Angeles can also retain Robinson and Atwell (or at least the former), which would definitely help, but Robinson probably isn't a No. 2 receiver. Heck, the 2024 campaign marked the first time he achieved 500 receiving yards since entering the league in 2016.
Kupp has become injury prone, yes, but he has also been a reliable weapon for the Rams when he has been on the field. No one has questioned his ability to at least be a No. 2 option when healthy, but apparently, Los Angeles won't have that luxury in 2025.
The Rams need to take this very seriously. It's time to acquire some weapons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE