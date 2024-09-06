Rams OC Discusses Multiple Injures Team is Facing Enter Season
The injuries haven't yielded for the Los Angeles Rams, and with the season opener in a few days, the team will be nowhere near full form.
The Rams invested millions to revamp the offensive line this offseason. Los Angeles brought in two key offseason additions in left tackle Alaric Jackson and left guard Jonah Jackson.
Things seemed like they were coming along for the Rams until Alaric, Jonah, and Rob Havenstein all sustained injuries in training camp.
Then came the news that Alaric was suspended for the two first games of the season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
Although Jonah has returned to the team, Havenstein's availability for Week 1 remains uncertain.
The injury saga didn't stop there. The Rams placed starting cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve on Thursday, only a few days ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown with the Detroit Lions.
Williams' backup, Cobie Durant, has also been dealing with a hamstring injury. If Durant is unable to play in the season opener, the Rams will have to rely on undrafted free-agent rookies Josh Wallace and Charles Woods to step up.
“Injuries happen in this game, it is next man up and that’ll never change in football,” Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur told Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “And if you’re worried about the injuries, then you’re worried about the wrong stuff. It’s about getting the other guys ready and prepared to play.”
As Los Angeles prepares to take on the Lions, the Rams still look dangerous despite being short-handed.
Cooper Kupp is healthy and in good form. Matthew Stafford looks ready to go, despite being in his 16th year in the NFL.
Sophomore receiver Puka Nacua is another talented offensive weapon in the Rams' arsenal. He played in every game last season and hopes to do the same in 2024.
"The one goal, I know I for sure have, is to play in all regular season games," Nacua said via the team's transcript. "That was something that I was able to accomplish in my rookie year. To be able to go out there, be there for my team and for myself out there on Sundays is something that I hold dear to my heart. That's a challenge that I'm ready for."
The Rams certainly have some vulnerable spots, but as LeFleur said, all Los Angeles can do is prepare for Sunday Night Football with the players that are available.
More Rams: Matthew Stafford Impressed With Veteran's Command of Rams Offense So Far