Rams OC LaFleur Reveals Goal For Cardinals
The Los Angeles Rams are close to winning the NFC West, but they only need to win their final two games of the season to do so. Their upcoming matchups with the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks will decide the division's winner and the site of at least one of this season's playoff games.
While the Rams have played well over the last month or two, there is still room for improvement, as the playoffs are a different brand of football. One area the Rams can undoubtedly improve in is consistency on the offensive side of the ball.
The Rams' offense has had its highs and lows, often within weeks of each other, if not the same game. Matchups against the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers were perfect examples of such.
Those two games summed up this season's Rams offense, but Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur aims to get the Rams' offense playing more like it did against the Bills than the 49ers.
“It just comes on to execution play in and play out," LaFleur said. "Every play has a life of its own. Every drive has a life of its own. I do think this game more than the Niner game because I'll never use the weather, but I think this game. I felt like we did what we had to do to win that football game. I thought [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] called an absolute great game in terms of not the weather conditions, but the conditions of the football game and what it was going to take right there.
"I've never been a part of a game where we're on our fourth drive, and there's 12 and a half minutes to go in the fourth quarter. I don't remember even seeing anything like that. I know I was talking to my brother about it, and he thought maybe he’s had one game like that. I thought we did some good stuff, by no means was it perfect. There were some things we’d like back. I thought there was some good stuff that the guys did. To answer your question, it's just execution each series and playing.”
