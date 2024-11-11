Rams Offense Aims to Score Any Way Possible
The Los Angeles Rams are on a three-game win streak and hope to win their fourth in a row on Monday against the Miami Dolphins. As the unit has gotten healthier, the Rams' offense has become increasingly more productive over the last few weeks.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford explained that it does not matter to him how the Rams' offense goes about scoring as long as they get points.
“I think every game is different,” Stafford said. “[It’s] a good sign because it means we're getting in the end zone. Whether I hand it to Kyren [Williams] for a gain of two and we score or we throw it, it doesn't matter much to me, to be honest with you.
“I just want us to get in the end zone as best we can. It's happened that we've thrown the ball in the end zone a few times, the last couple weeks, and it's worked out for us, so that's a huge plus for us.
“I think if you ask anybody on our team, we just want to get it in there. We don't care how it works.”
The veteran quarterback has been a part of offenses that excel at running for touchdowns over passing for touchdowns and vice versa. Still, Stafford is not picky on how the Rams go about scoring.
“I've been on certain teams where we've struggled to run the ball, and that was kind of our best way to get into the end zone,” Stafford said.
“Certain teams are different. Every dynamic of every team is different.”
The Rams have thrown for nine touchdowns and rushed for eight this season. Stafford noted that Los Angeles has done a solid job of getting the ball into the endzone multiple ways this season.
“Sometimes we're better at running it down there low. We've done a great job this year of running it down inside the five-yard line and getting the ball in the end zone.
“[It’s] week to week, depending on what the defense is going to give you. You have to go out there and attack it.
“Certain weeks have been handing the ball off, and other weeks have been. Let's try to create some matchups in the pass game. We just go out there and try to get the ball in the end zone anyway we can.”
