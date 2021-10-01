October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Listen: DeSean Jackson Talks About Rams Offense Under Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay

Listen to DeSean Jackson's latest appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio.
Author:

The Los Angeles Rams offense is off to a prominent start to the 2021 season, averaging 31.7 points per game after three weeks.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken coach Sean McVay's offense to greater heights, launching the deep ball more regularly. 

Most recently, Stafford attempted two early deep passes in the Week 3 game to the veteran pass-catcher DeSean Jackson as he streaked past defenders. Despite missing on the first two targets, Stafford looked in the direction of Jackson once more, resulting in a 75-yard touchdown.

Jackson's speed has been a lethal aspect of his game for over a decade. Now, in his age 35 season, he's proven early on that his game-breaking acceleration is still here.

On Friday, Jackson went on Sirius XM NFL Radio and spoke about playing with Stafford and what it's like playing for McVay.

Listen to the clip below:

Through three games, Jackson has registered 141 yards and one touchdown, averaging 28.2 yards per reception.

Continue reading:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.

