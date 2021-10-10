What do the Numbers Say About the Rams Offensive Line?

How has the Rams offensive line fared during the first five weeks of the season?

The Rams entered last offseason with questions regarding their offensive line. Yet, the team did not select an offensive lineman in the 2021 NFL Draft or sign a key starter in free agency to improve their group up front.

So that posed the question: Is the current group of offensive linemen sufficient enough to protect quarterback Matthew Stafford?

It turns out the offensive line is not only plenty good to protect Stafford and create running lanes for the Rams' group of rushers, but they're one of the better offensive lines through Week 5.

The group that includes Andrew Whitworth, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Austin Corbett and Rob Havenstein from left to right – has allowed the last amount of sacks (4) in the NFL thus far.

In fact, the offensive line averages six hurries and nine pressures on a per game basis, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s two figures that grade out exceptionally well as Stafford hasn’t taken quite the same beating as he did during his time with the Detroit Lions.

The Rams rank third (310 yards) in the NFL among passing yards per game. A big reason for that is the adequate time the offensive line has provided Stafford in their efforts of pass-blocking.

Offensive linemen typically don't get the same recognition as a skill player scoring touchdowns or a pass-rusher sacking the quarterback. However, the offensive line of the Rams has been the unsung hero thus far. They've kept the pocket clean for Stafford to get off passes, while creating sizeable holes for the team's running game.

There's still plenty of football to play and things could presumably change, but the Rams offensive line looks to be an elite unit thus far.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel.