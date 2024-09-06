Rams OL Showing Major Flexibility Entering Year: 'Wherever They Need Me, I'm Ready'
The Los Angeles Rams are fine-tuning their game plan ahead of the season opener against the Detroit Lions. One of the most notable changes the Rams made was switching Jonah Jackson from left guard to center.
Originally, Jackson was slated to be at left guard, while Steve Avila started at center. Ahead of the Sunday Night Football showdown, Jackson and Avila switched positions.
Although it may seem like a big change so soon before the regular seasons kick off, Jackson is comfortable at center and doesn't mind switching positions with Avila.
"I mean, for us, in past years, we've always... it's never just one guy that's the center," Jackson said via the team's transcript. "It's the NFL, things happen. Guys get hurt. We all prepare like we have to play a different position. So making the transition was really seamless. Wendy (offensive line coach Ryan Wendell) has kept us sharp and on top of things. So wherever they need me, I'm ready."
The Rams allocated millions in acquiring Jackson in the offseason. He was one of Los Angeles' primary targets.
Jackson has some experience playing at center. He started five games at center at Rutgers during his redshirt sophomore season.
"My first-ever position when I played football was center," Jackson said. "I've always played center, and it just so happened that sometimes we needed a guard more than we needed a center, so I played guard. I went down in prior years. Had we not had a All Pro and Pro Bowl center [the Lions' Frank Ragnow], I probably would have played center."
During Jackson's career with the Lions, he played with Matthew Stafford in 2020. The Rams quarterback got reps from Jackson at center in that season.
It's evident the Rams have a versatile offensive line that is playing unselfishly this season. Avila echoed Jackson's comments about doing what's best for the team.
"From my understanding, it was, we want to put the best five out there, which they are," Avila said. "This was always a possibility that it could happen. We want to flex what we can do, because we know we have the guys to. And right now, we feel like that this is the best thing to do. It's exciting to know guys can switch around like that."
Sunday night's matchup will indicate whether the position switch for Jackson and Avila was beneficial.