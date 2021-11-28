Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams

The Packers will test running back Aaron Jones' knee injury in pre-game warmups before determining his game status for Week 12 against the Rams.

As the Los Angeles Rams return from their bye week, they'll face an injury-riddled Green Bay Packers team that sits on the cusp of holding the top spot in the NFC.

Among the long list of injuries, Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) will be a game-time decision, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones was a limited participant in practice all week, per the injury report. However, he ultimately received a game designation as questionable on Friday.

Initial reports indicated that Jones would be set to miss one to two games following a Week 10 MCL sprain. He was sidelined last week against the Minnesota Vikings, meaning if things continue to progress without any roadblocks, Jones could be a go on Sunday against the Rams.

One aspect that Green Bay is reportedly considering as Schefter indicated is having Jones sit out another game in order to have two weeks of rest, paired with the Packers' bye week following Sunday's game. Therefore, he would accumulate three consecutive weeks off.

Jones' status will be a major factor to follow as he's a force in what Green Bay does offensively. Jones has logged 839 yards from scrimmage with seven touchdowns, exemplifying his threat as a rusher in addition to his pass-catching ability.

If Jones is inactive, the Packers will turn to second-year rusher AJ Dillon as the starter.

Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.