    • November 26, 2021
    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 12 at Packers

    The Rams have released their Friday injury report ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
    The Los Angeles Rams injury report includes a small list of uncertainties that consists of outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who was just removed from concussion protocol, cornerback Dont'e Deayon as he attempts to overcome a thigh injury and wide receiver Ben Skowronek who battles a back injury.

    As for the Green Bay Packers, their squad is significantly banged up at this point in the season and will be without a couple of key starters.

    Here's how the Rams and Packers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 12 matchup at Lambeau Field:

    Rams Injury Report

    Limited participant (LP)

    • WR Ben Skowronek (back)

    Full participant (FP)

    • OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion)
    • CB Dont'e Deayon (thigh)
    • T Andrew Whitworth (rest)

    Game designation:

    QUESTIONABLE: CB Dont'e Deayon, WR Ben Skowronek

    Packers Injury Report

    Did not participant (DNP)

    • T David Bakhtiari (knee)
    • CB Kevin King (hip/knee)
    • QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)
    • WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)

    Limited participant (LP)

    • RB Aaron Jones (knee)
    • WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)

    Full participant (FP)

    • WR Davante Adams (ankle)
    • LB Rashan Gary (elbow)
    • DL Tyler Lancaster (thumb)
    • TE Marcedes Lewis (rest)

    Game designation:

    OUT: OT David Bakhtiari, WR Malik Taylor

    DOUBTFUL: CB Kevin King

    QUESTIONABLE: RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard and LB Rashan Gary

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

