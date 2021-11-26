Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 12 at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams injury report includes a small list of uncertainties that consists of outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who was just removed from concussion protocol, cornerback Dont'e Deayon as he attempts to overcome a thigh injury and wide receiver Ben Skowronek who battles a back injury.
As for the Green Bay Packers, their squad is significantly banged up at this point in the season and will be without a couple of key starters.
Here's how the Rams and Packers stack up regarding each team's Friday injury report before the Week 12 matchup at Lambeau Field:
Rams Injury Report
Limited participant (LP)
- WR Ben Skowronek (back)
Full participant (FP)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion)
- CB Dont'e Deayon (thigh)
- T Andrew Whitworth (rest)
Game designation:
QUESTIONABLE: CB Dont'e Deayon, WR Ben Skowronek
Packers Injury Report
Did not participant (DNP)
- T David Bakhtiari (knee)
- CB Kevin King (hip/knee)
- QB Aaron Rodgers (toe)
- WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)
Limited participant (LP)
- RB Aaron Jones (knee)
- WR Allen Lazard (shoulder)
Full participant (FP)
- WR Davante Adams (ankle)
- LB Rashan Gary (elbow)
- DL Tyler Lancaster (thumb)
- TE Marcedes Lewis (rest)
Game designation:
OUT: OT David Bakhtiari, WR Malik Taylor
DOUBTFUL: CB Kevin King
QUESTIONABLE: RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard and LB Rashan Gary
