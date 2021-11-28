Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Rams at Packers Halftime Report

    November 28, 2021
    Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers halftime report for Week 12.

    Halftime score

    Packers 20, Rams 17

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 7
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 1-5
    • Total net yards: 192
    • Rushing yards: 46
    • Passing yards: 145
    • Field goals: 1-1
    • Penalties: 0
    • Turnovers: 1

    Quick analysis

    • The Rams slow starts offensively have followed the team into Week 12.
    • Van Jefferson came through in the clutch, hauling in a 79-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
    • The Packers have split the rushing duties between Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon – both of which have had success running it up the gut.
    • The Packers look to purposely move Davante Adams away from Jalen Ramsey in coverage, sending him in motion frequently.
    • Randall Cobb looks back to his true form, going over 90 yards and a score in the first half.

    Standout players in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 9/14, 154 yards, 2 touchdown
    • Darrell Henderson: 9 carries, 33 yards – 2 catches, 10 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Van Jefferson.: 2 catches, 84 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Troy Reeder: 8 tackles
    • Greg Gaines: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit

    Packers

    • Aaron Rodgers: 15/24, 199 yards, 2 touchdowns
    • Randall Cobb: 4 catches, 95 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Davante Adams: 5 catches, 80 yards
    • Rashan Gary: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 forced fumble

