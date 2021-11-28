Publish date:
Rams at Packers Halftime Report
Rams at Packers halftime report for Week 12
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers halftime report for Week 12.
Halftime score
Packers 20, Rams 17
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 7
- 3rd down conversation rate: 1-5
- Total net yards: 192
- Rushing yards: 46
- Passing yards: 145
- Field goals: 1-1
- Penalties: 0
- Turnovers: 1
Quick analysis
- The Rams slow starts offensively have followed the team into Week 12.
- Van Jefferson came through in the clutch, hauling in a 79-yard catch and run for a touchdown.
- The Packers have split the rushing duties between Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon – both of which have had success running it up the gut.
- The Packers look to purposely move Davante Adams away from Jalen Ramsey in coverage, sending him in motion frequently.
- Randall Cobb looks back to his true form, going over 90 yards and a score in the first half.
Standout players in the first half
Rams
Rams at Packers Halftime Report
Rams at Packers halftime report for Week 12
Rams' Week 12 Inactives at Packers
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
Rams at Packers Week 12 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
We take a look at the final betting lines for the Rams Week 12 contest against the Packers.
- Matthew Stafford: 9/14, 154 yards, 2 touchdown
- Darrell Henderson: 9 carries, 33 yards – 2 catches, 10 yards, 1 touchdown
- Van Jefferson.: 2 catches, 84 yards, 1 touchdown
- Troy Reeder: 8 tackles
- Greg Gaines: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit
Packers
- Aaron Rodgers: 15/24, 199 yards, 2 touchdowns
- Randall Cobb: 4 catches, 95 yards, 1 touchdown
- Davante Adams: 5 catches, 80 yards
- Rashan Gary: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 forced fumble
More from Ram Digest:
- Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Dealing With Elbow Pain, Chronic Back Issue
- Rams at Packers Week 12 Closing Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
- Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams
- Rams at Packers: Week 12 Predictions & Picks
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 12 vs. Packers
- Rams at Packers Week 12: 3 Bold Predictions
- Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Rams' Offense
- Torry Holt Named Semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
- Rams, NFL Reach Settlement With St. Louis Over L.A. Relocation Lawsuit
- 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.