    • November 28, 2021
    Rams' Week 12 Inactives at Packers

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
    The Los Angeles Rams final injury report listed cornerback Dont'e Deayon and wide receiver Ben Skowronek as questionable. Meanwhile, the Rams made a late addition on Saturday, downgrading Skowronek to out, ahead of Sunday's showing in Green Bay.

    As for the Packers, they've battled a long list of injuries for a great length of time this season. While their injury report this week consisted of notable names, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play despite not practicing all week with a toe injury.

    Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Packers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 12 contest.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams and Packers inactives:

    Rams inactives

    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • S JuJu Hughes
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • OL Alaric Jackson
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum
    • WR Ben Skowronek

    Packers inactives

    • CB Kevin King
    • S Vernon Scott
    • T David Bakhtiari
    • WR Malik Taylor
    • DL Jack Heflin

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

