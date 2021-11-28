Rams' Week 12 Inactives at Packers

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.

The Los Angeles Rams final injury report listed cornerback Dont'e Deayon and wide receiver Ben Skowronek as questionable. Meanwhile, the Rams made a late addition on Saturday, downgrading Skowronek to out, ahead of Sunday's showing in Green Bay.

As for the Packers, they've battled a long list of injuries for a great length of time this season. While their injury report this week consisted of notable names, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play despite not practicing all week with a toe injury.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Packers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 12 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and Packers inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

S JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum

WR Ben Skowronek

Packers inactives

CB Kevin King

S Vernon Scott

T David Bakhtiari

WR Malik Taylor

DL Jack Heflin

