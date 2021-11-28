Rams' Week 12 Inactives at Packers
The Los Angeles Rams final injury report listed cornerback Dont'e Deayon and wide receiver Ben Skowronek as questionable. Meanwhile, the Rams made a late addition on Saturday, downgrading Skowronek to out, ahead of Sunday's showing in Green Bay.
As for the Packers, they've battled a long list of injuries for a great length of time this season. While their injury report this week consisted of notable names, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play despite not practicing all week with a toe injury.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Packers have released which players will be inactive for the Week 12 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and Packers inactives:
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Packers.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- S JuJu Hughes
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum
- WR Ben Skowronek
Packers inactives
- CB Kevin King
- S Vernon Scott
- T David Bakhtiari
- WR Malik Taylor
- DL Jack Heflin
