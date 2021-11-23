Sean McVay Reveals Leonard Floyd's Expected Game Status for Week 12 Following Concussion

Sean McVay details the expectations of Leonard Floyd's game status for Week 12 following a concussion suffered against the 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay stated Monday that outside linebacker Leonard Floyd suffered a concussion in the team's last game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Floyd currently remains in concussion protocol, but given the Week 11 bye, allowing time to recover, McVay said he expects Floyd to play Sunday when the Rams head to Green Bay to face the Packers at Lambeau Field.

"Leonard did come out of that with a concussion, but he's feeling good and I expect him to be ready to roll against the Packers," McVay said.

"It's such a unique scenario because he was asymptomatic so quickly," McVay added. "But yes, he's going through the concussion protocol, that is correct.”

Floyd's game status will be one to monitor as the game inches closer. If everything goes according to plan, the Rams will steadily ramp him up in practice throughout the week from being a limited participant to eventually participating in full.

In 10 games this season, Floyd has registered 43 tackles, five TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. His production this season has been the best among the Rams' edge rushers and with Green Bay set to be without Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari at offensive tackle, Floyd could be destined for a big day with the Packers having to turn to backup options.

Since joining the Rams ahead of the 2020 season, Floyd has not missed a game, starting in 26 contests over the last year and a half.

