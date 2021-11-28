Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Dealing With Elbow Pain, Chronic Back Issue

Matthew Stafford has reportedly been dealing with a flurry of injuries over the last few weeks.

The Los Angeles Rams have dropped each of their last two games after securing seven victories over the first eight weeks of the season.

One aspect that has played into the Rams' recent shortcomings has been the play by quarterback Matthew Stafford. In his last two contests, Stafford has thrown four interceptions – two of them being returned for a touchdown.

However, Stafford has reportedly been dealing with an abundance of injuries over the span of recent weeks.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Stafford has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, his ankle and has chronic back pain.

"Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day," Russini said. "His health is certainly an issue."

Stafford has not been listed on the Rams' injury report since Week 9 when the team noted his back injury, impacting his participation in practice ahead of the game against the Tennessee Titans.

A back issue limited Stafford in 2019 to eight games. Meanwhile, he played all 16 games last season in his final year in Detroit.

Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

More from Ram Digest:

Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.