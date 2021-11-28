Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Dealing With Elbow Pain, Chronic Back Issue

    Matthew Stafford has reportedly been dealing with a flurry of injuries over the last few weeks.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have dropped each of their last two games after securing seven victories over the first eight weeks of the season.

    One aspect that has played into the Rams' recent shortcomings has been the play by quarterback Matthew Stafford. In his last two contests, Stafford has thrown four interceptions – two of them being returned for a touchdown.

    However, Stafford has reportedly been dealing with an abundance of injuries over the span of recent weeks.

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Sunday NFL Countdown that Stafford has been dealing with pain in his throwing arm, his elbow, his ankle and has chronic back pain.

    "Stafford's arm has been in a lot of pain, he has elbow pain and his back has a chronic issue that he deals with every single day," Russini said. "His health is certainly an issue."

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_1339
    Play

    Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Dealing With Elbow Pain, Chronic Back Issue

    Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has reportedly been dealing with a flurry of injuries over the last few weeks.

    44 seconds ago
    IMG_1336
    Play

    Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams

    The Packers will test running back Aaron Jones' knee injury in pre-game warmups before determining his game status for Week 12 against the Rams.

    11 hours ago
    IMG_1327
    Play

    Rams Downgrade WR Ben Skowronek's Game Status vs. Packers | Team Tracker

    The Rams have made a change to wide receiver Ben Skowronek's game status for Week 12.

    21 hours ago

    Stafford has not been listed on the Rams' injury report since Week 9 when the team noted his back injury, impacting his participation in practice ahead of the game against the Tennessee Titans.

    A back issue limited Stafford in 2019 to eight games. Meanwhile, he played all 16 games last season in his final year in Detroit.

    Kickoff for this Week 12 matchup between the Rams and Packers is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT at Lambeau Field.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG_1339
    News

    Report: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is Dealing With Elbow Pain, Chronic Back Issue

    44 seconds ago
    IMG_1336
    News

    Packers RB Aaron Jones Will be Game-Time Decision vs. Rams

    11 hours ago
    IMG_1327
    News

    Rams Downgrade WR Ben Skowronek's Game Status vs. Packers | Team Tracker

    21 hours ago
    IMG-1319
    News

    Rams at Packers Week 12: 3 Bold Predictions

    22 hours ago
    IMG_1317
    News

    Rams at Packers: Week 12 Prediction & Picks

    Nov 27, 2021
    IMG_1313
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 12 at Packers

    Nov 26, 2021
    IMG_1314
    News

    Rams HC Sean McVay is 'Hopeful' CB Dont'e Deayon Will Play in Week 12 at Packers

    Nov 26, 2021
    IMG_1190
    News

    Sean McVay Provides Encouraging Update on Odell Beckham Jr. Learning the Rams' Offense

    Nov 26, 2021