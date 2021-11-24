Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Packers in Week 12 at Lambeau Field. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
    If there was ever a game the Los Angeles Rams could classify as 'must-win' it would be Sunday's Week 12 meeting against the Green Bay Packers.

    The Rams are looking to put their losing streak to a halt, after falling short to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers in the two games prior to L.A.'s bye week. Following a week off, the Rams should have newly acquired players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. nearing a full workload.

    As for the Packers, they're experiencing a heavy dose of injuries to multiple key players. Specifically, the offensive line, which is set to be without three starters. 

    Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Joe Buck, color commentator Troy Aikman and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call

    Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.

    Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

    Current Records: Rams (7-3), Packer (8-3)

    Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream

    The Rams take on the Packers in Week 12 at Lambeau Field. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.

    Should the Rams Consider Placing a Claim for RB Phillip Lindsay?

    May the Rams turn to waivers to add another skill player to their offense?

    Sean McVay Says This NFL Season is as 'Wide Open' For Anyone's Taking Since he Started Coaching

    Rams coach Sean McVay explains how he's viewed the NFL season league-wide.

    Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT

    Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

    TV: FOX

    Streaming: Fubo.tv

    Radio: 93.1 JACK FM

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

