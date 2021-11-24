Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
If there was ever a game the Los Angeles Rams could classify as 'must-win' it would be Sunday's Week 12 meeting against the Green Bay Packers.
The Rams are looking to put their losing streak to a halt, after falling short to the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers in the two games prior to L.A.'s bye week. Following a week off, the Rams should have newly acquired players Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. nearing a full workload.
As for the Packers, they're experiencing a heavy dose of injuries to multiple key players. Specifically, the offensive line, which is set to be without three starters.
Sunday's telecast will feature play-by-play analyst Joe Buck, color commentator Troy Aikman and sideline reporters Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call
Be sure to follow us here at RamDigest.com for all the latest updates. Listed below is how to watch, listen and live stream on Sunday.
Game Information: Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers
Current Records: Rams (7-3), Packer (8-3)
Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 28 at 1:25 p.m. PT
Location: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
TV: FOX
Streaming: Fubo.tv
Radio: 93.1 JACK FM
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.