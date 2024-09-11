Rams Place Puka Nacua, Two OL on Injured Reserve
The Los Angeles Rams have officially placed wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive linemen Steve Avila and Joe Noteboom on injured reserve, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Rams head coach Sean McVay announced earlier this week that Nacua was headed to IR. Nacua re-aggravated his preseason knee injury during the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions and officially has a sprained PCL. Nacua missed multiple weeks of practice during training camp because of his knee injury, and will now miss at least four games.
With Nacua out, wide receivers Jordan Whittington, Tyler Johnson, and Tutu Atwell are expected to see more opportunities in the passing game.
Both Avila and Noteboom have been placed on IR as well. Avila sprained his MCL. He tried to return during Sunday's game but was pulled out of the game. The second-year lineman did not miss a single snap as a rookie, but will now miss multiple games this season. Noteboom has been placed on IR with a lateral sprain. McVay initially called him "week to week," but he will now miss at least four games.
All three players will be eligible to return following the Rams' bye in Week 6.
The Rams' offensive line has already been decimated by injuries through just two weeks of the season. Along with Avila and Noteboom, veteran offensive tackle Rob Havenstein missed Week 1 with an ankle injury. The Rams are unsure if Havenstein will be able to return this week. Warren McClendon filled in for Havenstein against the Lions.
Beaux Limmer is expected to fill in at center once again. Limmer came in at center against the Lions after Jonah Jackson was moved to guard following the injuries. Jackson remains the only starting offensive lineman who is fully expected to be available Sunday.
The Rams are additionally missing tackle Alaric Jackson for this week's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Jackson was suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.
With all of these linemen out, the Rams have signed multiple offensive linemen to bolster the depth of the group including Dylan McMahon, Geron Christian, and Ty Nsekhe. Nsekhe is in his third stint with the Rams, after previously playing for the organization in 2012 and 2022.
More Rams:
Rams Bolster Offensive Line Depth Amid Recent Injury Spree
Rams Surprisingly Re-Sign Free Agent CB to Bolster Secondary