Rams Place Starting CB Darious Williams On IR Ahead of Season Opener
The Los Angeles Rams have placed starting cornerback Darious Williams on the injured list just a few days before the NFL season opener. This means that Williams will be out for at least the first four games of the season, if not longer.
Williams has been dealing with a hamstring injury and the team likely is doing this out of precaution. They don't want it to linger throughout the season but this is a significant blow for Los Angeles to start the year.
With Williams now out, Los Angeles will have to rely on veteran Tre-Davious White and Cobie Durant. But Durant has been dealing with his own hamstring issues so he could see some missed time as well.
Williams signed with Los Angeles over the offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was expected to be part of the new look secondary for the Rams, alongside White.
Last season, he registered 53 total tackles and four interceptions for the Jaguars. Prior to joining Jacksonville, Williams spent multiple seasons with the Rams, helping them to win the Super Bowl in 2021.
Los Angeles will have to wait until at least Week 5 to see Williams out on the field. They have a tough first few games, making this even more costly to their overall success.
The Rams start out the year by playing the Detroit Lions on the road on Sunday Night Football. They then head back out on the road to face the Arizona Cardinals, the most winnable game among the first four.
Los Angeles finally has their home opener against the reigning NFC Champions, the San Francisco 49ers. Losing Williams for a division game is massive. After the 49ers contest, the Rams then host No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.
The rest of the defenders on the Rams will need to step things up for Los Angeles to come out alive in these games. Getting off to a strong start will be a key in determining how the Rams season goes.
If Los Angeles can go at least 2-2 through the first four games, it could go a long way in how things play out. But for now, the Rams will need to make sure Williams is okay to go for the rest of the season.
