Rams Planning Dual Training Camp Practice With Cowboys
The Los Angeles Rams have announced they plan to share the field with the Dallas Cowboys as part of joint practices on Aug. 8 in Oxnard, California. It's not uncommon for teams to practice against one another, but the Cowboys and Rams have not done so since 2021.
Longtime Cowboys reporter Todd Archer revealed the news on his X page. The teams will also face off against one another in preseason on Aug. 11 at Sofi Stadium.
Both the Rams and Cowboys are playoff-hopeful teams, and it appears they are taking the "iron sharpens iron" saying literally.
The Rams held a 10-7 record in what was supposed to be a "rebuild" year and made it into the playoffs. They were bested by the Lions in the Wild Card round of the 2023 Playoffs with a final score of 24-23.
The Cowboys posted a 12-5 record but also did not manage to escape the first round of the playoffs. They were eliminated by the Packers with a final score of 48-32.
Both teams are angling for a much deeper playoff run in 2024, and they can start to hone their skill sets against one another in August.
The Rams and Cowboys have elite playmakers on both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see matchups like cornerback Trevon Diggs against receivers Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua.
Running back Kyren Williams might also have a tough time breaking through the defensive line of the Cowboys, which features standout Micah Parsons.
Either way, both these NFC squads will face off against one another in preseason and training camp, which could lead to a showdown in the NFC Championship in January.