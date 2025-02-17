Rams Predicted to Make Big Trade in 2025 NFL Draft
In a recent seven round mock draft released by Pro Football Network, the Los Angeles Rams were predicted to trade their 26th overall selection to the Dallas Cowboys for picks 44, 76, and a 2026 third-round selection. While trading back isn't a bad idea, especially since the team doesn't have a second round pick, the players the Rams are predicted to select are wild and wrong.
With the 44th and 76th selections, the Rams acquired Emory Jones and Carson Schwesinger.
"The Rams trading back makes a lot of sense because their needs do not line up with where the top-tier talent is at the back end of the first round. With most of the clear-cut first-round tackles likely to be gone when they pick, they could trade back and pick from that second tier without feeling like they are reaching too heavily. Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. Emery Jones Jr. has the physical tools and natural length to succeed at the next level, as well as the flexibility to absorb contact and keep defenders at bay. The only concern here is that his skill set might be better suited to the interior of the line than at tackle. However, there is enough in his game to suggest he could play left tackle in the NFL."
Rolfe also wrote about Schwesinger stating "With Christian Rozeboom and Troy Reeder both set to be free agents, the Rams need to add some talent at the linebacker position. Carson Schwesinger has split opinions this draft season, being listed anywhere from inside the top 50 prospects to outside the top 100. A big part of that variance is that he has limited time as a starter, making him more of a projection. Schwesinger brings outstanding instincts to the position and is a dynamic athlete who plays the run well. His coverage ability is the biggest concern, especially with the lack of playing time in college. Drafting him to be a Day 1 starter is a risk, but the upside if he can be developed correctly are huge."
Rolfe is correct about Schwesinger. While the Rams could gamble and it is believed he'll be available at pick 90 or pick 100, if that's their guy at linebacker, take him. However Jones is the complete wrong pick. There is nothing in his game that suggests he can make the switch to left tackle. In fact, he's a highly talented, developmental right tackle. A right tackle does not help the Rams right now in any way so selecting him with the Rams first pick in the draft is simply not the right move.
