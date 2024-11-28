Rams Prepare For Strong Saints Offense
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) are in a must-win situation this week as they travel south to take on the New Orleans Saints (4-7), who have started to play serviceable football after losing seven-straight games. They are on a two-game win streak and a big part has been their offensive attack.
Since the firing of head coach Dennis Allen after their seventh-straight loss in Week 9, interim head coach Darren Rizzi has led this group to back-to-back wins with 55 points scored in the two contests. The offense has been revived as starting quarterback Derek Carr has rejoined the offense.
Carr suffered an oblique injury during their Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that sidelined him for the next three games. The Saints would lose all three games that he missed and have seen a rise in success since his return in Week 9.
In just eight games played this season, Carr has thrown for 1,742 yards, 13 touchdowns, and four interceptions, He is completing 68.7% of his 211 pass attempts and has only been sacked seven times this season. When he plays, the offense is much more effective and successful.
The Saints possess the 11th best overall offense in the NFL, averaging 347.4 total yards per game. Their best trait this season has been their rush attack that ranks ninth in the league with 130.7 rush yards per game. A big reason for that is All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara.
Kamara leads the team in both rushing and receiving yards this season. In 11 games, he has 782 rush yards on 183 carries with six touchdowns and 443 receiving yards on 55 receptions with just one score through the air. He has 466 yards after catch which is what makes him so dangerous.
During the Saints' seven-game losing streak, they were only averaging 16.5 points per game. In their recent two-game winning streak, they are averaging 27.5 points. A major reason for that has been the return of Carr and the offensive protection that has allowed him and Kamara to thrive.
If the Rams want to silence this dangerous Saints offense, they will need to keep an eye on Kamara in both the running and passing game throughout all four quarters. Creating quarterback pressure will be challenging, but if successful, it could cause major issues for the Saints' production.
