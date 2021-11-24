2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting

The Rams have two players who've received more Pro Bowl votes than any other player at their respective positions in the NFC.

Pro Bowl voting is underway and the Rams have two players that are leading the charge at their respective positions in the NFC.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald both sit atop the polls through the early stages of the voting process.

Kupp's breakout season that leads the NFL in receptions (85), yards (1,141) and touchdowns among all wide receivers, has not gone unnoticed based upon the voting numbers. Kupp's 80,673 collected votes are the second-most of any player in the NFL after one week of voting, trailing only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for the top spot for the most votes tallied.

Donald's 69,973 votes puts him in early position to be named a starter for the All-Star event in February. After 10 games, Donald has logged 45 tackles, nine TFLs, six sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble and three pass breakups.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey do not sit atop their positions, trailing Tom Brady and Trevon Diggs.

Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The NFL constructs its voting by fans, coaches and players, collectively, to determine its All-Star rosters.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas for the first time at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

