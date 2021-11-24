2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting
Pro Bowl voting is underway and the Rams have two players that are leading the charge at their respective positions in the NFC.
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald both sit atop the polls through the early stages of the voting process.
Kupp's breakout season that leads the NFL in receptions (85), yards (1,141) and touchdowns among all wide receivers, has not gone unnoticed based upon the voting numbers. Kupp's 80,673 collected votes are the second-most of any player in the NFL after one week of voting, trailing only Colts running back Jonathan Taylor for the top spot for the most votes tallied.
Donald's 69,973 votes puts him in early position to be named a starter for the All-Star event in February. After 10 games, Donald has logged 45 tackles, nine TFLs, six sacks, 14 quarterback hits, 1 forced fumble and three pass breakups.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and cornerback Jalen Ramsey do not sit atop their positions, trailing Tom Brady and Trevon Diggs.
2022 NFL Pro Bowl Update: Two Rams Lead Early Voting
The Rams have two players who've received more Pro Bowl votes than any other player at their respective positions in the NFC.
Rams at Packers Week 12: How to Watch, Listen and Stream
The Rams take on the Packers in Week 12 at Lambeau Field. Here's how to watch and listen to their upcoming contest.
Should the Rams Consider Placing a Claim for RB Phillip Lindsay?
May the Rams turn to waivers to add another skill player to their offense?
Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Monday, December 20. The NFL constructs its voting by fans, coaches and players, collectively, to determine its All-Star rosters.
The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played in Las Vegas for the first time at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 6, at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
More from Ram Digest:
- Should the Rams Consider Placing a Claim for RB Phillip Lindsay?
- Sean McVay Says This NFL Season is as “Wide Open” For Anyone’s Taking Since he Started Coaching
- SI Power Rankings: Where do the Rams sit in Week 12?
- Rams are Getting Close to Designating Justin Hollins for Return Off Injured Reserve
- Rams OLB Leonard Floyd Suffered Concussion, Still Expected to Play in Week 12 at Packers
- Packers HC Matt LaFleur Confirms Two Starters Won't Play in Week 12 vs. Rams
- Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. Will Receive Salary in Bitcoin
- Packers Dealing With Long List of Injuries Ahead of Week 12 Matchup vs. Rams
- Rams at Packers Week 12 Opening Odds: Point Spread, Over/Under, Moneyline
Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.