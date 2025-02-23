Rams Projected to Snatch Intriguing Weapon to Replace Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams have been terrorized by San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel for years, but now, it may be time for the Rams to bag a Samuel of their own.
Los Angeles absolutely finds itself in need of wide outs heading into the offseason thanks to its decision to put Cooper Kupp on the trade block and with both Demarcus Robinson and Tutu Atwell headed toward free agency, so the Rams must find some answers.
Yes, Los Angeles has some money to utilize on the open market, and it could always explore some interesting trades. But the Rams should also try to land a receiver in the NFL Draft, and an enticing option may exist for them on Day 2: TCU Horned Frogs star Savion Williams.
Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network has predicted that Los Angeles will select Williams in the third round of the site's latest NFL mock draft, and that would be one heck of a pickup for Sean McVay.
"Savion Williams is an enormous receiver prospect, listed at 6’5” 225 lbs," DeLeone wrote. "His length and athleticism are the right fit for a productive replacement for Cooper Kupp."
Williams may very well be the most compelling receiver prospect in this entire draft class, with tremendous size and freakish athleticism that should play well on the NFL level.
This past season, Williams caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing for 322 yards and six scores on 6.3 yards per carry.
Remind you of anyone?
Samuel has been used in a similar role by the 49ers since entering the NFL in 2019, being deployed as both a pass-catcher and a ball-carrier for the Rams' NFC West rivals.
The difference is that Williams has much more impressive physical attributes, possessing an incredible catch radius and much more game-breaking ability overall.
Of course, we don't know who will be under center for LA next September, as the Rams have given Matthew Stafford permission to seek a trade.
But regardless of who is playing quarterback in 2025, Los Angeles would be wise to poach Williams this April.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE