Rams Projected Win Total For 2024 Revealed
The Los Angeles Rams over/under for their win total is currently set at 8.5 by DraftKings SportsBook. The projection feels low after the Rams went 10-7 in 2023 and made the playoffs as a wildcard team, however, the over/under for likely playoff teams tends to be lower than their actual win teams. Even the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs have their win totals just at 11.5.
It's likely that many will vote for the Rams to hit the over during the 2024 season, especially after they gained steam toward the end of the 2023 season to make the playoffs and came close to defeating the Detroit Lions to advance to the divisional round.
With Cooper Kupp expected to be healthy for the whole season and the emergence of star rookie Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams, there's good reason for people to be high on the Rams winning at least nine games in 2024.
Along with their offensive stars, the Rams have built a stout young defensive line that began turning heads toward the end of last year. Beyond the players on the field, they still have one of the NFL's best coaches in Sean McVay.
Of course, the Rams will not have higher projected totals until they've proven they can defeat the 49ers for the division title again. The 49ers have owned the division for the last two years, and have been one of the best teams in the league over this time. Given the 49ers have defeated the Rams in almost every regular season game over the last few years,
