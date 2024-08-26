Rams' Puka Nacua at Practice For First Time Since Injury
Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua returned to practice after sustaining a knee injury at the beginning of August, per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.
Nacua was hurt in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 4. The record-setting receiver sustained the knee injury trying to make a catch in a red zone drill.
Nacua was labeled as week to week by Rams head coach Sean McVay. The sophomore receiver being labeled as week to week was certainly alarming, but McVay said that Nacua would be ready to play by Week 1 against the Detroit Lions.
"Really just had a little bit of bursa sac kind of bursted, and it's just going to be week to week with him," McVay told the media in early August. "Nothing serious, nothing structurally. He'll be in good shape and he'll recover and we'll be ready to go. No threat of anything for Detroit."
Nacua emerged from the shadows last year. The Rams had lost their best receiver in Cooper Kupp to injury, which opened the door for Nacua to become Matthew Stafford's favorite offensive weapon.
He was a fifth-round pick for the Rams so his record-setting performance came as a surprise.
The 23-year-old posted 105 catches and 1,486 yards, both were rookie records. Nacua also scored six touchdowns in 2023.
Nacua's stellar rookie performance helped the Rams reach the playoffs last season. Despite losing 24-23 in the wild-cardyards-after-catch round to the Detroit Lions, Nacua displayed his ability to be a high-volume yards after catch receiver for the Rams.
Nacua ranked at No.29 for the most recent NFL Top 100 players list. Nacua is projected to record 89 receptions, 1,238 yards, and six touchdowns in 2024. A notable stat was that the BYU alum was the only player in the NFL last season with at least 300 receiving yards on both vertical routes and crossing routes.
Nacua has the chance to take the field with fellow receiver Cooper Kupp this season. Rams fans are eager to watch the duo on the field together. Both Nacua and Kupp are record-setting receivers.
Nacua has built a strong rapport with Kupp. The sophomore receiver has made an effort to seek Kupp's counsel and advice whenever he gets the opportunity.
"I can't get rid of him," Kupp joked.
The receiver duo is slated to be one of the best in the league this season.