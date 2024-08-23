Rams QB Matthew Stafford Reacts to High Praise from Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud
Since winning his first Super Bowl in 2022, Matthew Stafford has watched his legend grow dramatically over the last two seasons.
From questions to whether or not he is a Hall of Famer to even being considered one of the best five quarterbacks in football, the newly-found success of Stafford has amplified his spotlight. However, the Rams franchise quarterback has been one of the NFL’s best signal collars for a decade now.
It is easy for the casual fan to forget that Stafford was a player that sparked hope for a Detroit Lions franchise that barely had a pulse until his arrival. The former No. 1 overall pick was able to propel the Lions to three playoff berths despite the team relying heavily on the heroics of Stafford and Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Stafford would go down in Lions history as the franchise’s all time leader in passing yards and touchdowns.
During the 2021-22 offseason, Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in order to be the missing piece to a loaded roster that featured All-Pro level players like Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp, and Aaron Donald. Stafford and the Rams would go onto win the Super Bowl which would elevate Stafford’s legacy to new heights.
Two rising stars at the quarterback position, C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams, have been vocal in their praise of Stafford. In separate interviews, Williams and Stroud made it a point of emphasis to make sure that Stafford was praised for the job he’s done as a franchise quarterback in the NFL.
When asked about the compliments made by his younger contemporaries, Stafford said, "As big of a fan as they may be of me, I wish nothing but the best to both of those guys."
In terms of style of play, it is no surprise that young quarterbacks like Stroud and Williams would have such high regard for a player like Stafford. The arm talent that Stroud and Williams possess is similar to the arm talent that made Stafford the consensus No. 1 prospect coming out of the University of Georgia.
Stafford has turned himself into a household name since raising the Lombardi Trophy in 2022, and it is clear that the next generation of great signal-callers have taken notice, as well. Stafford will look to lead a reloaded Rams team to another potential Super Bowl in 2025.
