Rams' Quentin Lake Emerging As a Top Defender
A lot of conversation surrounding the Los Angeles Rams last season was their defense. Whether analysts believed they were the next best thing or just a flash in the pan, the Rams defense stepped up when they needed to last season, especially third year safety Quentin Lake.
The former sixth round draft pick had his best season with the franchise in 2024, blowing his previous season highs out of the water. Finishing with 111 total tackles, 73 solo tackles, two sacks and five passes defended, Lake was every bit of versatile for defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
Lake was even ranked in the Top 25 in solo tackles among other premier defenders in the NFL, boosting the claim that he could be on the verge of a bigger season in 2025. After playing in his first full season, Lake flourished in his first captain role.
The versatility in the backfield gave the Rams more chances at making the necessary stops. In fact, Lake was one of three defensive players to play 100% of their team's defensive snaps, as reported by Wyatt Miller.
"That really was one of my goals coming into this year, to be on the field no matter what," Lake said. "The workload for me is really just making sure that my body's ready by game time."
As the Rams defense continues to grow and learn together, it is crucial that third year players such as Lake do their part for the defense. Alongside the newly crowned Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, the Rams defense looks to be rock solid moving into the future.
From being a sixth round pick to be voting captain by his peers is nothing to shy away from. Now that Lake has shown what he can do over the course of a full season, the Rams defense became utterly better when Lake was on the field.
"For them to recognize me as a captain on the team, it was such a blessing," Lake said "But credit to them for believing in me, respecting me and seeing me as such a high-value player."
