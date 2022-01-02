Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Rams at Ravens Halftime Report

    Rams at Ravens halftime report for Week 17.
    Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens halftime report for Week 17.

    Halftime score

    Ravens 13, Rams 7

    Rams first half stats

    • 1st downs: 8
    • 3rd down conversation rate: 2-6
    • Total net yards: 179
    • Rushing yards: 32
    • Passing yards: 147
    • Field goals: 0-1
    • Penalties: 3 (30 yards)
    • Turnovers: 2

    Quick analysis

    • On the Rams' first defensive series, Jalen Ramsey threw a punch at teammate Taylor Rapp, as tensions have flared for L.A. in the first half.
    • A'Shawn Robinson recorded his first sack of the season.
    • Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice by Chuck Clark, returning one for a touchdown (Stafford has thrown 15th interceptions and four pick-sixes).
    • Tyler Huntley continues to thrive for the Ravens when stepping in for Lamar Jackson, moving the offense downfield with his dual-threat skill set.
    • Jordan Fuller records his first interception of the season.

    Players to note in the first half

    Rams

    • Matthew Stafford: 12/21, 147 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
    • Cooper Kupp: 3 catches, 46 yards, 1 touchdown
    • Tyler Higbee: 3 catches, 44 yards
    • Troy Reeder: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 
    • A'Shawn Robinson: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
    • Leonard Floyd: 5 tackles

    Ravens

    • Tyler Huntley: 12/18, 144 yards, 1 interception – 3 rushes, 43 yards
    • Mark Andrews: 3 catches, 66 yards
    • Rashod Bateman: 5 catches, 48 yards
    • Chuck Clark: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups
    • Tavon Young: 6 tackles

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

