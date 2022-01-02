Publish date:
Rams at Ravens Halftime Report
Halftime score
Ravens 13, Rams 7
Rams first half stats
- 1st downs: 8
- 3rd down conversation rate: 2-6
- Total net yards: 179
- Rushing yards: 32
- Passing yards: 147
- Field goals: 0-1
- Penalties: 3 (30 yards)
- Turnovers: 2
Quick analysis
- On the Rams' first defensive series, Jalen Ramsey threw a punch at teammate Taylor Rapp, as tensions have flared for L.A. in the first half.
- A'Shawn Robinson recorded his first sack of the season.
- Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice by Chuck Clark, returning one for a touchdown (Stafford has thrown 15th interceptions and four pick-sixes).
- Tyler Huntley continues to thrive for the Ravens when stepping in for Lamar Jackson, moving the offense downfield with his dual-threat skill set.
- Jordan Fuller records his first interception of the season.
Players to note in the first half
Rams
- Matthew Stafford: 12/21, 147 yards, 1 touchdown, 2 interceptions
- Cooper Kupp: 3 catches, 46 yards, 1 touchdown
- Tyler Higbee: 3 catches, 44 yards
- Troy Reeder: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack,
- A'Shawn Robinson: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit
- Leonard Floyd: 5 tackles
Ravens
- Tyler Huntley: 12/18, 144 yards, 1 interception – 3 rushes, 43 yards
- Mark Andrews: 3 catches, 66 yards
- Rashod Bateman: 5 catches, 48 yards
- Chuck Clark: 2 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups
- Tavon Young: 6 tackles
