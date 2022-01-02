Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens

The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back all its starters off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, despite the Rams activating running back Cam Akers a little over a week ago following his miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles in July, he will not make his return Sunday in Baltimore.

As for the Ravens, they'll be without quarterback Lamar Jackson as he nurses a nagging ankle injury. This will be the third consecutive game that Jackson will miss and the team is winless when he doesn’t start. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will receive the starting nod.

Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Ravens have released which players will be inactive for the Week 17 contest.

Here is the complete list of the Rams and Ravens inactives:

Rams inactives

QB Bryce Perkins

RB Cam Akers

DB JuJu Hughes

OLB Chris Garrett

OLB Terrell Lewis

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum.

Ravens inactives

QB Lamar Jackson

James Proche II

CB Anthony Averett

G Ben Powers

WR Myles Boykin

OLB Pernell McPhee

OLB Odafe Oweh

