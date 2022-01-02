Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back all its starters off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, despite the Rams activating running back Cam Akers a little over a week ago following his miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles in July, he will not make his return Sunday in Baltimore.
As for the Ravens, they'll be without quarterback Lamar Jackson as he nurses a nagging ankle injury. This will be the third consecutive game that Jackson will miss and the team is winless when he doesn’t start. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will receive the starting nod.
Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Ravens have released which players will be inactive for the Week 17 contest.
Here is the complete list of the Rams and Ravens inactives:
Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens
The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
Rams at Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions
Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Ravens Week 17 matchup.
Rams at Ravens: Week 17 Prediction and Picks
Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Ravens Week 17 matchup.
Rams inactives
- QB Bryce Perkins
- RB Cam Akers
- DB JuJu Hughes
- OLB Chris Garrett
- OLB Terrell Lewis
- OL Alaric Jackson
- OL Tremayne Anchrum.
Ravens inactives
- QB Lamar Jackson
- James Proche II
- CB Anthony Averett
- G Ben Powers
- WR Myles Boykin
- OLB Pernell McPhee
- OLB Odafe Oweh
More from Ram Digest:
- Rams at Ravens: Week 17 Prediction and Picks
- Rams at Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions
- Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens
- Rams RB Cam Akers Unlikely to Play in Week 17 at Ravens
- Ravens Trending Toward QB Tyler Huntley Starting in Week 17 vs. Rams
- Rams RB Cam Akers 'Still Working to Get Back' as Timetable for Return Takes a Shift
- Rams Activate LT Andrew Whitworth From Reserve/COVID-19 List
- Rams at Ravens Week 17 Preview: L.A. Can Clinch the NFC West
- Rams at Ravens Week 17: How to Watch, Stream and Listen
- Matthew Stafford Shares Assessment on Cam Akers' Recovery After Nearing Return
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.