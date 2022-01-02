Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.
    Author:

    The Los Angeles Rams have gotten back all its starters off the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, despite the Rams activating running back Cam Akers a little over a week ago following his miraculous recovery from a torn Achilles in July, he will not make his return Sunday in Baltimore.

    As for the Ravens, they'll be without quarterback Lamar Jackson as he nurses a nagging ankle injury. This will be the third consecutive game that Jackson will miss and the team is winless when he doesn’t start. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will receive the starting nod.

    Following pre-game warmups, the Rams and Ravens have released which players will be inactive for the Week 17 contest.

    Here is the complete list of the Rams and Ravens inactives:

    Recommended Articles

    IMG-0014
    Play

    Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens

    The Rams have released which players will be inactive ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Ravens.

    21 seconds ago
    IMG_1527 2
    Play

    Rams at Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions

    Here are three bold predictions ahead of the Rams at Ravens Week 17 matchup.

    23 hours ago
    IMG_1772 2
    Play

    Rams at Ravens: Week 17 Prediction and Picks

    Which team holds the edge? We give our predictions ahead of the Rams at Ravens Week 17 matchup.

    Jan 1, 2022

    Rams inactives

    • QB Bryce Perkins
    • RB Cam Akers
    • DB JuJu Hughes
    • OLB Chris Garrett
    • OLB Terrell Lewis
    • OL Alaric Jackson
    • OL Tremayne Anchrum.

    Ravens inactives

    • QB Lamar Jackson
    • James Proche II
    • CB Anthony Averett
    • G Ben Powers
    • WR Myles Boykin
    • OLB Pernell McPhee
    • OLB Odafe Oweh

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

    IMG-0014
    News

    Rams' Week 17 Inactives at Ravens

    21 seconds ago
    IMG_1527 2
    News

    Rams at Ravens Week 17: 3 Bold Predictions

    23 hours ago
    IMG_1772 2
    News

    Rams at Ravens: Week 17 Prediction and Picks

    Jan 1, 2022
    IMG_1831
    News

    Rams' Final Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    Dec 31, 2021
    IMG_1827
    News

    Rams RB Cam Akers Unlikely to Play in Week 17 at Ravens

    Dec 31, 2021
    IMG_1826
    News

    Ravens Trending Toward QB Tyler Huntley Starting in Week 17 vs. Rams

    Dec 31, 2021
    IMG_1825
    News

    Rams RB Cam Akers ‘Still Working to Get Back' as Timetable for Return Takes a Shift

    Dec 31, 2021
    IMG_1469 2
    News

    Rams' Thursday Injury Report for Week 17 at Ravens

    Dec 30, 2021