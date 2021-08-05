Rams RB Room: Monitoring Which Free Agents Remain Available

When second-year running back Cam Akers went down with a torn Achilles just days before players reported to training camp, the Rams running back department got significantly thinner.

Darrell Henderson is the next man up to answer the call as the team's No. 1 rusher. However, with his past injury concerns, paired with the likes of Xavier Jones, Jake Funk, Raymond Calais and Otis Anderson — all of which are unproven commodities — the Rams have no room for error if another injury were to occur.

So what running back options still remain available on the free agent market?

Le'Veon Bell

Bell isn't quite the dynamic rusher he once was during his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but as a complement to Henderson, he can provide an impact. Last season, he served as the Chiefs' No.2 running back behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and in doing so, Bell averaged four yards per carry.

He also offers a dimension in the pass-catching game. Bell wasn't utilized much as a receiver last season as a result of the Chiefs' quality receivers to go around, but Bell has shown in the past what kind of contributor he can be. Bell has totaled over 600 receiving yards in three different seasons.

Ito Smith

Smith finished the 2020 season splitting time with Brian Hill in the Atlanta Falcons backfield. While he isn't someone to take on a lead role, Smith offers some intriguing qualities that could help uplift the Rams' rushing attack.

Smith, a versatile option who poses a threat from both a rushing and receiving standpoint, averaged 4.3 yards per carry and 4.4 yards per reception last season. With Henderson penciled in as the team's current starter, adding Smith into the equation would offer more depth to an inexperienced group.

DeAndre Washington

Washington split time last season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, starting one game but primarily serving as a depth piece. Washington has achieved the most of his accolades during his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was used as a receiver in addition to his occasional carries on the ground.

Washington doesn’t have experience in a major workload under his belt, but has averaged 3.9 yards per carry throughout his five-year career. When Washington was called upon last season by the Dolphins in a starting role, he offered moderate production.