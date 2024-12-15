Rams' RB Williams Has Bold Statement For Division Rival 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) achieved a feat they had done been done by the franchise since 2018 as they swept their hated division rival San Francisco 49ers to basically eliminate them from the playoffs.
Rams running back Kyren Williams was asked about the sweep following Thursday's win and spoke on how important it is to embrace this in-state, divisional rivalry and took a pretty sizable jab at his divisional rival.
"It means everything honestly, because literally on the way here our pilot said 'go sweep the Niners', and when he said that I was like, 'dang we really could sweep the Niners, I don't think I've done that since I've been here'. So being able to do that knowing how good of a team they are and knowing the history with just the two organizations, it's huge and it shows that we're the big brothers now."
Just like all rivalries in sports, the little brother, big brother debate is up for grabs when both teams are evenly matched and the winning is spread across both sides. In the past two years, it has been all Rams as they have won three of the past four meetings.
Williams seemingly enjoys the banter and wanted to take that shot at the 49ers organization as the Rams went into their building on Thursday night and got one of the grittier wins of the NFL season with a 12-6 victory in the pouring rain. That follows up their 27-24 rivalry win back in Week 3.
The 49ers now have less than a 1% chance to make the playoffs after the Rams took them down for the second time this season. Not only did the Rams beat them at their own building, but practically eliminated them from playoff contention for the first time since 2020.
This rivalry runs deep and whoever has the most recent upper hand is going to hold that crown for as long as possible. The Rams will relish in their domination over their hated rival for the rest of this season before getting back to work and looking to sweep them against next season.
