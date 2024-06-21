Rams Receivers Given Auspicious Placement In New WR Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams will enter the 2024 season looking to pick up where they left off from last season, especially on the offensive side of the ball. They bring back star Puka Nucua and Cooper Kupp to lead the charge, giving them one of the best wide receiver groups in the league.
With this pairing, the Rams will be looking to continue dominating against opposing defenses. Both receivers give quarterback Matthew Stafford legitimate weapons to throw the ball too, creating a lethal offensive attack.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus ranked all the wide receiving cores around the NFL and placed the Rams fairly high. He said Los Angeles coming in at the No. 8 position in the league.
"Puka Nacua‘s emergence vaults the Rams into the top 10, if nothing else because of how effective and productive both he and Cooper Kupp have proven to be when healthy. Nacua was a record-setter last season, and Kupp won the receiving triple crown the last time he was fully healthy. The team's receiving grades outside of them are low, but those two are good enough to carry the unit"
Especially with All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald retiring this offseason, the offense will become much more important this season. They may not have the luxury of being bailed out at times by the defense, even if it still has talent across the board.
Los Angeles is banking on Nucua taking another step forward or at least impacting the offense in a similar way. Kupp should be healthy this season as well, giving the Rams some real credibility to be Super Bowl contenders again this year.
