    • November 20, 2021
    Rams Will Face Ultimate Test Down the Stretch of Remaining Schedule

    How does the Rams' remaining schedule shape up the rest of the way?
    The Los Angeles Rams have played 10 games, recording a 7-3 record in the process. While the team got off on good footing – winning seven of the first eight contests – they've fallen short in the last two primetime matchups against the Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers.

    The Rams have been successful this season, but only one of the seven victories has come against a team with a winning record when they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

    While the Rams currently sit as the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoff picture, their remaining schedule presents a difficult test ahead. 

    The Rams play all three NFC West opponents one more time – two of which have already defeated L.A. during the first go-around. Meanwhile, they also have the Packers and Ravens on the road in the coming weeks.

    Rams remaining schedule:

    Rams Will Face Ultimate Test Down the Stretch of Remaining Schedule

    • Week 11: Bye
    • Week 12: at Packers
    • Week 13: vs. Jaguars
    • Week 14: at Cardinals
    • Week 15: vs. Seahawks
    • Week 16: at Vikings
    • Week 17: at Ravens
    • Week 18: vs. 49ers

    Among the divisional standings, the Rams trail the Cardinals, who sit with an 8-2 record and hold the head-to-head advantage. According to Football Outsiders, the Rams have a 16% chance to win the division, while the Cardinals hold a 80.6% chance.

    The Rams are still very much in control of their destiny in reaching the playoffs but the road in which they still have to go through does possess a strenuous test.

    More from Ram Digest:

    Nick Cothrel is the Publisher of Ram Digest. Follow Nick and Ram Digest on Twitter @NickCothrel & @RamDigestSI for more Rams coverage.

