With nine days before his team can hold official, training camp practices on the field, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McCay provided an update to reporters on Sunday.

McVay was surprised to learn about defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson’s unspecified health condition when players arrived to take physicals last week. However, McVay believes the issue is not serious and said the team's taking a cautious approach.

Robinson remains on the active-Non Football List, and according to McVay his health issue does not require a procedure.

“I think a lot of positives came out of this,” McVay said. “We were able to identify something, and most importantly look out for the player’s best interest. But he’s going to be around, and I know he’ll be excited about when he can return to action.”

However, if Robinson is not healthy enough to join the active roster during final roster cuts next month, the Rams could place him on the reserve-NFI, meaning he’s ineligible to practice or play in games for the first six weeks of the regular season. Robinson would not count against the 53-man roster.

McVay said the expectation is Robinson will return to the active roster “at some point this season.” The Rams signed the 25-year-old, University of Alabama product to a two-year, $17 deal during free agency.

“This is just being precautionary with some things that we kind of discovered, and he was able to really communicate clearly to us,” McVay said. “So it was something that recently came about. It’s really not anything that’s too concerning. It’s more being glad that we were able to get a handle on it early on.”

With Robinson currently out, the Rams caught a break by bringing back defensive lineman Michael Brockers after his deal fell through with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

McVay said rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis, placed on reserve/Covid-19 list last week, is back in the building. However, Lewis has to stay asymptomatic over the next three days before being allowed to return to the active roster.

Changes coming to training camp in 2021? McVay is going through many teaching moments during this unique time holding training camp in the midst of the Covid-19 global pandemic. Among them is the slow ramp-up to fully-padded practices, which is much different than the frenetic pace teams traditionally jump into at the start of training camp.

The Rams have three more days of acclimation periods before entering phase two of training camp, with four ramp-up days that begin on Thursday.

The first day of regular training camp practice is Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The Rams have held all of their team meetings in a massive, open-air tent outside the facility.

“Our indoor facility is basically non-existent,” McVay said. “All we need is our film and a field.”

McVay said there are some things that can be gleaned and perhaps used next year when hopefully the NFL returns to a normal training camp regimen. The major difference, McVay said, is not having to add playbook volume in preparation of preseason games or joint practices.

“It’s been really good,” McVay said. “For the players, when you talk about having to onboard them the right way physically and mentally, this has been a great trajectory up until this point, where you can really get a lot of mental reps and slow things down. You’re not rushing to get the type of volume you typically would need to get ready for a first preseason game.”

Cam Akers, emergency QB? McVay said that receiver Cooper Kupp served as the team’s emergency backup quarterback in year’s past. However, watching Cam Akers, a former high school quarterback, throw the ball around has McVay rethinking that plan.

“Watching Cam whip it around and some of the things he can do, I think we’ll let the guys duke it out if the worst-case scenario comes up," McVay said. “He’s certainly very capable, and he hasn’t been shy about telling me he can still spin it either.”